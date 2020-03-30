Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

U.S. government asking hospitals for daily reports on several COVID-19 topics

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WSYR-TV) — In hopes to better track the spread of COVID-19, the United States government is asking hospitals for daily reports on several topics.

This will include daily data on bed capacity, supplies and COVID-19 test results.

The White House is already getting data from public health and private labs.

As hospitals start to do their own testing, officials are looking to build a real-time picture of what is happening around the country.

