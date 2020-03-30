U.S. government asking hospitals for daily reports on several COVID-19 topics

(WSYR-TV) — In hopes to better track the spread of COVID-19, the United States government is asking hospitals for daily reports on several topics.
This will include daily data on bed capacity, supplies and COVID-19 test results.
The White House is already getting data from public health and private labs.
As hospitals start to do their own testing, officials are looking to build a real-time picture of what is happening around the country.
