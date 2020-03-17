Uber suspends shared Pool rides in US, Canada to limit coronavirus spread

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Uber has suspended its shared Uber Pool services in the U.S. and Canada in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s senior vice president of the global rides business, told Reuters the company’s goal is “to help flatten the curve on community spread in the cities we serve.”

Uber Pool offers cheaper prices in exchange for riders sharing trips with others who are headed the same way.

For now, regular Uber rides and the Uber Eats food delivery service remain available.

In addition to suspending its Pool services, Uber said it will start showing riders a message asking them to “travel only when necessary,” as well as encouraging riders to wash their hands before and after a ride.

Yesterday, Uber Eats announced it’s waiving delivery fees for independent restaurants as a way to encourage people to stay home.

