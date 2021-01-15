UK variant of COVID-19 found in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department confirmed on Friday that the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been found in Tompkins County.

The case was sequenced through Cornell University’s COVID-19 testing lab as part of the lab’s testing services for Cayuga Health System and the region.

Test results are sequenced for the UK strain when an individual says they are a close contact of an individual with the variant or indicates relevant travel from the United Kingdom.

The contact investigation has been completed and there have been no close contacts identified. The individual who has the UK variant entered quarantine immediately after returning from travel and was placed in isolation after the positive result.

While this variant is more contagious, we are confident that we detected the positive case immediately and the individual did not have any close contacts. We all still have a part in stopping the spread, and must continue to wear masks, avoid crowds, and keep distance from one another, Public Health Director Frank Kruppa

The UK variant is more contagious, according to the CDC. Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 variants.