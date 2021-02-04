UK variant of COVID-19 found in Tompkins County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has confirmed three positive cases of the UK variant of COVID-19.

One positive case was identified after the individual traveled and the other two cases were household contacts of that individual.

The “UK variant” is a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published more information on the COVID-19 variants here. The first reported case of this strain was identified by New York State on January 4, 2021. There is currently no evidence that this strain is more dangerous to an individual’s health, or to the local public. 

Test results were performed by Cornell University’s COVID-19 testing lab. Because of the individual’s travel history, the lab tested for variants.

All three individuals were placed in quarantine and a contact investigation has been completed. Close contacts have been identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected