Under 200: Onondaga County’s daily positive COVID cases reach 43 day low

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 43 days, Onondaga County’s daily positive caseload has dipped below 200. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Tuesday that the county had just 193 positive cases. 

It is the lowest mark since December 20, 2021, when Onondaga County had just 171 cases, according to the CDC. 

McMahon also says 170 residents are in the hospital, with 37 people in the ICU. 51% of those patients are unvaccinated, according to McMahon. Currently, there are four patients under the age of 18. 

Onondaga County had two more COVID-19 related deaths. McMahon says the two deaths were a man and woman in their 80s. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are closing the month in a better place than we started, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help stop the spread during this challenging wave,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We’re still not through this winter surge, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to help keep our communities safe and our schools and businesses open. Please get the booster dose if you haven’t already, get your children vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible, and continue to mask up. Let’s not let our guard down and risk reversing all of the progress we’ve made.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 91,557
  • Total Positive – 5,115
  • Percent Positive – 5.59%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.64%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,191 (+74)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 506
  • Patients in ICU – 1,161 (-16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 701 (-8)
  • Total Discharges – 272,395 (+330)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 87
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,961

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,074

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,894,375
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,996
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 387,188
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONFriday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022
Capital Region87.3581.2277.28
Central New York114.05108.49104.60
Finger Lakes75.3670.8766.09
Long Island65.9959.3153.24
Mid-Hudson66.9060.5656.53
Mohawk Valley101.3596.3594.87
New York City68.4159.0452.94
North Country115.21108.39105.16
Southern Tier99.9995.5392.23
Western New York93.5185.0179.92
Statewide75.7968.1862.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022
Capital Region10.23%9.79%9.67%
Central New York13.46%12.83%12.79%
Finger Lakes11.45%10.86%10.32%
Long Island8.68%8.24%7.87%
Mid-Hudson7.11%6.60%6.23%
Mohawk Valley10.67%10.32%10.43%
New York City5.21%4.83%4.52%
North Country13.80%13.27%13.40%
Southern Tier8.10%7.88%7.99%
Western New York13.76%12.92%12.36%
Statewide7.30%6.92%6.64%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, January 28, 2022Saturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022
Bronx4.54%4.16%3.88%
Kings5.17%4.89%4.58%
New York4.39%3.91%3.67%
Queens6.25%5.79%5.47%
Richmond6.52%6.00%5.70%

Yesterday, 5,115 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,783,946. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,60682
Allegany8,31918
Broome42,36167
Cattaraugus14,47139
Cayuga15,00540
Chautauqua22,42368
Chemung20,13554
Chenango8,62622
Clinton14,85377
Columbia9,43116
Cortland9,79844
Delaware7,20820
Dutchess61,646121
Erie199,981396
Essex5,10717
Franklin8,40544
Fulton11,66233
Genesee13,16324
Greene8,1256
Hamilton787
Herkimer12,97045
Jefferson18,46353
Lewis5,8626
Livingston11,01521
Madison12,03237
Monroe145,366245
Montgomery11,12724
Nassau391,056177
Niagara45,87467
NYC2,229,5631,445
Oneida50,088115
Onondaga102,108241
Ontario18,57435
Orange102,959108
Orleans8,2778
Oswego23,32769
Otsego9,10633
Putnam22,82811
Rensselaer29,39946
Rockland89,63199
Saratoga43,119111
Schenectady31,09066
Schoharie4,65618
Schuyler3,2277
Seneca5,40813
St. Lawrence19,05242
Steuben18,52449
Suffolk415,352210
Sullivan17,59916
Tioga10,00625
Tompkins16,34967
Ulster29,69979
Warren12,59643
Washington11,23332
Wayne16,15040
Westchester242,027209
Wyoming7,98610
Yates3,1365

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region34423066.9%11433.1%
Central New York22016273.6%5826.4%
Finger Lakes64433552.0%30948.0%
Long Island1,12760954.0%51846.0%
Mid-Hudson71740456.3%31343.7%
Mohawk Valley14510673.1%3926.9%
New York City3,1561,58650.3%1,57049.7%
North Country1227863.9%4436.1%
Southern Tier1909550.0%9550.0%
Western New York52629055.1%23644.9%
Statewide7,1913,89554.2%3,29645.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 87 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Dutchess1
Erie6
Kings21
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau10
New York8
Oneida1
Orange3
Queens8
Rensselaer1
Richmond3
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester6
Grand Total87

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,146 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,803 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region958,083212873,423284
Central New York640,635159590,470132
Finger Lakes856,109278789,609419
Long Island2,150,9047121,895,992828
Mid-Hudson1,681,6076501,465,577522
Mohawk Valley322,49272298,35878
New York City7,894,5101,5446,934,6872,047
North Country300,16964270,51083
Southern Tier436,01897397,44095
Western New York947,070358864,142315
Statewide16,187,5974,14614,380,2084,803
Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region430,89185110,195
Central New York282,93871110,117
Finger Lakes444,4511,25613,708
Long Island887,5271,58334,974
Mid-Hudson705,6391,50326,249
Mohawk Valley151,0293264,900
New York City2,180,9804,04379,652
North Country132,1482684,765
Southern Tier203,4353195,606
Western New York484,8471,24015,271
Statewide5,903,88512,100205,437

