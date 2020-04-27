Unemployment backlog persists, some claimants receiving benefits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State continues to work through the backlog of unemployment claims that’s left many people without any income some people are starting to see success.

While individual results vary, according to the New York State Labor Department as of Friday $3.1 billion in benefits have been paid out.

“It’s tough for everybody because everyone is in the same boat,” said Debra Buselli, a furloughed worker who was laid off from LensCrafters in Shoppingtown Mall on April 18.

Buselli had heard about the unemployment backlog and the uncertainty associated with the program but needed to apply to make ends meet. On April 19 she submitted her application.

“My husband was furloughed too, so we’ve been dipping into savings,” Buselli said, “I was going through some real anxiety. I was nervous about what we were going to do.”

Like many of the 1.4 million New Yorkers the NYS DOL says have applied for benefits, Buselli’s application was accepted, but for days she says she didn’t get a call or email update despite the state saying it would only be 72 hours.

On one occasion Buselli said she tried calling the Department of Labor for 6 hours straight, trying to speak with a representative.

“It’s really scary knowing that you need this money and you have to survive and you need this money for food and just for your life and you don’t know you’re going to get it,” Buselli said.

It wasn’t until she contacted Assemblymen Bill Magnerelli’s Office that she said her persistence finally paid off and on Monday, April 27 she was notified that her benefits were processing and would be paid out in a few days.

Despite individuals like Buselli getting their “good news,” unhappy claimants continue to press for more immediacy.

On Thursday Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa said the majority of the backlog was made up of PUA or pandemic unemployment assistance applicants.

“Those are the gig workers, self-employed, people, who can’t work because their kid’s schools are closed, people who can’t work because they are COVID positive,” said DeRosa.

She added because of issues at the federal level, New Yorkers weren’t able to apply for this type of insurance and clogged the traditional Unemployment Insurance system.

New York launched a new application last Monday, April 20, that now allows the state to choose which category claimants fall under. The hope is this will alleviate the backlog.

Whether that plays out or not Buselli hopes her story keeps people motivated.

“Its affected every single family… but you know what we just have to persevere and work together and we’ll get through it.”

The State Department of Labor is regularly sharing updates and reaching out to claimants with issues via Twitter but reminds people that payments for unemployment are backdated.

Several NewsChannel 9 requests for an interview with a Department of Labor spokesperson have not been granted although the department has regularly responded via email.

