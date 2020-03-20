Closings
Unemployment numbers rising quickly due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — Last week’s jobless claims spiked to 281,000 Americans, which is their highest level in two-and-a-half years.

This is a jump of 70,000 from the week before and 60,000 more jobless claims that economists had expected.

This sudden jump marked a 33 percent increase, the largest since 1992, in terms of percentage.

To put it in perspective, that’s more than what happened in any week during the Great Recession.

