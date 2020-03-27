Live Now
Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Unemployment system still overwhelmed, adding more resources, answering your questions

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — We keep hearing from NewsChannel 9 viewers about their frustrations after losing a job and trying to file for unemployment benefits.

There have been long delays in the process of applying for benefits because of the rush of people seeking benefits.

Among the questions are from viewers who apply online but are told they must complete the application over the phone and can’t get through.

This is typical of the viewer concerns:  I’m just curious when you fill out the application online for the unemployment benefits you answer all the questions but they still want to talk to you to ask you more questions why don’t they make the application so you don’t have to go through all that all the questions should be answered when you fill it out. 

We reached out to the state labor department for answers.

They tell us most applicants can file online–but in some cases, claimants need to verify by phone.

The Department of Labor says it has now streamlined the processes so fewer people have to call.

Additionally, a couple of hundred more people have been added to answering calls.

If applicants are not able to complete the process by the end of this week, benefits will be retroactive to the first week they became unemployed.

The department emphasized claimants will get all their benefits even if it takes a little longer.

There is also a new FAQ page aimed at answering many of the questions that have come up about filing a claim in general, and specifically to issues associated with the COVID-19 situation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected