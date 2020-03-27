Unemployment system still overwhelmed, adding more resources, answering your questions

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — We keep hearing from NewsChannel 9 viewers about their frustrations after losing a job and trying to file for unemployment benefits.

There have been long delays in the process of applying for benefits because of the rush of people seeking benefits.

Among the questions are from viewers who apply online but are told they must complete the application over the phone and can’t get through.

This is typical of the viewer concerns: I’m just curious when you fill out the application online for the unemployment benefits you answer all the questions but they still want to talk to you to ask you more questions why don’t they make the application so you don’t have to go through all that all the questions should be answered when you fill it out.

We reached out to the state labor department for answers.

They tell us most applicants can file online–but in some cases, claimants need to verify by phone.

The Department of Labor says it has now streamlined the processes so fewer people have to call.

Additionally, a couple of hundred more people have been added to answering calls.

If applicants are not able to complete the process by the end of this week, benefits will be retroactive to the first week they became unemployed.

The department emphasized claimants will get all their benefits even if it takes a little longer.

There is also a new FAQ page aimed at answering many of the questions that have come up about filing a claim in general, and specifically to issues associated with the COVID-19 situation.

