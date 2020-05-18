Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Universal testing in Onondaga Co. continues

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Testing has been a major focus around Central New York and a reminder that anyone can get tested in Onondaga County right now.

The Syracuse Community Health Center is holding universal testing through Friday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Salina Street location.

You can get tested regardless if you are showing symptoms. Bring your ID and insurance card if you have one.

The test is free of charge.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected