Universal testing in Onondaga Co. continues

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Testing has been a major focus around Central New York and a reminder that anyone can get tested in Onondaga County right now.
The Syracuse Community Health Center is holding universal testing through Friday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Salina Street location.
You can get tested regardless if you are showing symptoms. Bring your ID and insurance card if you have one.
The test is free of charge.
