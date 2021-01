ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In mid-October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state's plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The plan made healthcare workers the top priority group to receive the vaccine.

Many healthcare workers in the Capital Region have already been vaccinated while other groups wait patiently for their turn. However, it may be some time before the vaccine is available to healthy adults and children, who will be eligible to receive the vaccine in phase five of the state's plan.