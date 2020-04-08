UPDATE: Social distancing grades for CNY counties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The grades are in once again to show how Central New York counties are scoring when it comes to social distancing.

One week ago, we showed how important social distancing is. It has been a mixed bag as far as which counties have improved on their grades.

Tompkins County is leading Central New York with an A-, which is up from their B last week.

Both Cortland County and Seneca County had an F last week, but both are now showing some improvement.

Remember, Unacast uses Mobility data from before the COVID-19 outbreak and mobility data from now and compares the two to come up with the grades.

The less people that move, the better the grade.

Oswego County and Cayuga County are showing a D grade. Oneida County is up from a C to a B-.

Onondaga County has been up and down for the past week. New initiatives have helped bring the grade up.

“One day after we talk about our stay at home order, we have increased our grade to a B-, so thank you,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We need to do better still, but this is critical; we take this seriously.”

