Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

UPDATE: Social distancing grades for CNY counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Unacast)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The grades are in once again to show how Central New York counties are scoring when it comes to social distancing.

One week ago, we showed how important social distancing is. It has been a mixed bag as far as which counties have improved on their grades.

Tompkins County is leading Central New York with an A-, which is up from their B last week.

Both Cortland County and Seneca County had an F last week, but both are now showing some improvement.

Remember, Unacast uses Mobility data from before the COVID-19 outbreak and mobility data from now and compares the two to come up with the grades.

The less people that move, the better the grade.

Oswego County and Cayuga County are showing a D grade. Oneida County is up from a C to a B-.

Onondaga County has been up and down for the past week. New initiatives have helped bring the grade up.

“One day after we talk about our stay at home order, we have increased our grade to a B-, so thank you,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We need to do better still, but this is critical; we take this seriously.”

For more information and to see the full interactive map, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected