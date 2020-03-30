UPS will not require signatures during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The United Parcel Service will not require signatures from customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The delivery company released updated guidelines over the weekend.
UPS officials said that drivers will just make contact with the recipient and request ID if needed.
Officials also said that the move is temporary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
