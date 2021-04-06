Upstate COVID-19 vaccine trial for children no longer looking for participants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University received high interest in its Pfizer clinical trials to test the COVID-19 vaccine on younger children.

The trial, which began on Monday, is the first in the world for children younger than 5 years old.

Upstate says they are enrolling children on an ongoing basis throughout the summer so some parents who have reached out may be contacted in the next few weeks or months.

The first phase of the trials is to determine the best dosage for children.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Upstate University Hospital, about the trials.

Last Wednesday, Pfizer announced on findings of its study in children that said its shot is 100% effective on children ages 12 to 15 and this group had an even higher immune response than the young adult cohort. Pfizer plans to submit a vaccination amendment for the 12 to 15 age group for FDA approval and predicts that group could be getting vaccinated by June or earlier.