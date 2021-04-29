Upstate doctor weighs in on when COVID vaccines could be approved for younger children

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Any New Yorker age 16 or older can now walk in to a state run vaccination site to get a COVID shot, no appointment necessary.

But that age limit could soon drop once again. Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for 12- to 15-year-olds too and is waiting to apply to and get approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“My expectation is that since they have the information already, and because, you know, having 12- to 15-year-olds eligible for vaccination will make a huge difference for the school year. I’m thinking that they’re probably going to try to turn something around in the month of May,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate.

Dr. Thomas also spoke about the New York State Fair, saying he believes it can be done safely.

