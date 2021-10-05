Upstate Hospital installs tent outside emergency department to test out extra space if needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tent was installed Tuesday morning in the parking lot outside the entrance to Upstate University Hospital’s emergency department in case more room is needed in the future.

A spokesperson for the hospital makes clear that the tent is not yet being used and the are no specific plans for its use, but was put up for hospital administrators to scope out the extra space if it’s needed.

The spokesperson elaborates that the administration only has ideas, in theory, for the tent, and will assess to space in real life to decide how best to use it, if necessary.

Tuesday morning, the tent pieces were unloaded from a Taylor Rental truck. Crews put up the tent and rolled an energy supply unit to the back of it.

While the number of COVID-19 patients is significantly less than during the surge that started one year ago, the coronavirus case load is on top of a normalizing amount of routine emergencies that had decreased early in the pandemic.

According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, 82 people are in the hospital with 26 of them in intensive care. The data accounts for all of Onondaga County’s hospitals, but not for patients coming from outside counties.