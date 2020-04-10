Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Upstate introduces rapid COVID-19 test; now able to process its own tests

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital is now processing its own COVID-19 tests, and expects to get results within 24 hours.

A rapid test that provides results in under an hour is also now in use at Upstate for special circumstances.

The hospital’s own tests are being processed in the Department of Pathology’s Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics Laboratories.

In-house processing allows Upstate to reduce the amount of time it takes to get a test result.

Previously, the hospital sent samples to the state laboratory, Wadsworth Center, in Albany. The wait for test results from Wadsworth could be more than 48 hours.

Stephen J. Thomas, MD, chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate, said the ability for Upstate to process its own tests and to use a rapid test is a game-changer.

“A faster testing process allows us to more quickly identify COVID-positive patients,” he said. “We could jump-start the entire process of notifying people of possible exposure and putting people in quarantine, thus reducing possible transmission of the virus.

“From a hospital perspective, a faster test would have an impact on the distribution and use of hospital resources, such as protective gear,” he said. 

Upstate began using a rapid test platform Thursday, produced by Cepheid, that has the potential of returning a COVID-19 test in less than an hour.

Except for very special circumstances, rapid testing is only available to inpatients at Upstate University Hospital.

The public should continue to seek testing at Syracuse Community Health Center.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected