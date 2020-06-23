Upstate looking for 600 families for COVID-19 study

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is launching a three-month study to learn more about the transmission of COVID-19 and immunity to the virus.

Researchers on the COVID-19 Surveillance Research Study began contacting people who tested positive for COVID-19 or were treated for it at Upstate University Hospital. They hope to enroll about ten households a week with a goal of studying 400 to 600 groups.

“This real-time, rolling admissions study is an opportunity to answer many unanswered questions about the coronavirus and COVID-19,” said Principal Investigator Katie Anderson, MD/PhD.

Anderson says the top questions she and fellow investigator Frank Middleton, PhD, are hoping to answer are:

How long can patients spread the virus during the initial days of hospitalized or home illness?

What is the spectrum of clinical disease, including the proportion of asymptomatic infections?

How quickly do people living with patients positive for the virus catch the illness?

What individuals and communities are at highest risk for infection and illness and why?

“We expect that unfortunately, other people in that household will likely become infected,” Anderson said. “And we will find some of those people even before they’re exposed or when they’re in the very early stages of their illness, which for something like COVID is important because typically when we see patients come to the hospital, they’ve been sick for several days. It’s a very prolonged disease course. But this way we’re able to identify people early who have a high risk of becoming infected and also earlier stages in their illness.”

Patients in the survey will be required to provide a blood and saliva sample at the start of the 100-day study and again each month. Those who are positive will also have to provide a weekly saliva sample. There are also regular questionnaires to complete.

“People want to be doing something to help,” she said. “We’re three months into what has been a really difficult spring and early summer and to be engaged in something that is helping and can really address some important questions about COVID, I think really feels good. I’m hoping that participants and their families will feel the same way.”

