Upstate Medical University begins COVID-19 vaccine study on children under five

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is one of the first sites in the world to test the Pfizer vaccines on children younger than the age of five, and phase one of that trial began on Monday.

The study will run until the end of May to determine the ideal dosage for children ages six months to 11-years-old. Participants will need to make a two-year commitment.

Last week, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in kids ages 12 to 15.

For more information on the trial or to sign up, call the dedicated study phone line 24/7 at (315) 706-5636.