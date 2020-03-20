1  of  2
Live Now
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon to deliver coronavirus update at 3 p.m. Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Upstate Medical University introduces an online coronavirus assessment tool

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is introducing an online coronavirus assessment tool to provide the public with answers to their questions about COVID-19 and its possible symptoms.

Upstate Medical University has been working with Microsoft on the development of the assessment tool.

The online assessment tool, also known as a chatbot, asks users a series of questions about symptoms and based on the user’s responses, the chatbot will assess one’s risk of having COVID-19 and offer the next steps that should taken.

The assessment tool is available at Upstate.edu/Emergencymgt/Trending/Coronavirus.php.

Further enhancements to the assessment tool are expected to be rolled out that will allow Upstate to follow-up with those individuals who were recommended for testing using bar code technology.

Upstate launched the COVID-19 triage hotline on March 14 and has handled more than 3,000 calls. Similar to the online assessment tool, callers are asked a series of questions to assess exposure to COVID-19 and are then guided on next steps for possible testing.

The triage hotline number is 315-464-3979.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected