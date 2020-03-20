Upstate Medical University introduces an online coronavirus assessment tool

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is introducing an online coronavirus assessment tool to provide the public with answers to their questions about COVID-19 and its possible symptoms.

Upstate Medical University has been working with Microsoft on the development of the assessment tool.

The online assessment tool, also known as a chatbot, asks users a series of questions about symptoms and based on the user’s responses, the chatbot will assess one’s risk of having COVID-19 and offer the next steps that should taken.

The assessment tool is available at Upstate.edu/Emergencymgt/Trending/Coronavirus.php.

Further enhancements to the assessment tool are expected to be rolled out that will allow Upstate to follow-up with those individuals who were recommended for testing using bar code technology.

Upstate launched the COVID-19 triage hotline on March 14 and has handled more than 3,000 calls. Similar to the online assessment tool, callers are asked a series of questions to assess exposure to COVID-19 and are then guided on next steps for possible testing.

The triage hotline number is 315-464-3979.

