Upstate Medical University launches COVID-19 vaccine information 24/7 hotline

(WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University has launched a COVID-19 vaccine information hotline that will offer 24/7 access to Upstate staff who will field questions about vaccine availability.

The hotline was put into place so that commonly-asked questions about vaccine safety can be answered. They will also reinforce information on New York State’s phased approach to vaccine distribution.

You can also get tips on how to find an appointment based on availability in your area.

Upstate staff will help individuals navigate the registration and self-screen processes involved in registering for a COVID vaccination. Not everyone has the skills needed to register themselves online or understands the process of an electronic template for appointments. Having someone to help guide you through this process is invaluable to the public. Hotline Co-Director Joey Angelina

We encourage anyone from the community to call the hotline so we can help sort out the information around topics such as eligibility, where to receive the vaccine, as well as questions surrounding safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We have trained staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and we want to hear from you. Hotline Co-Director Michele Caliva

To reach the Upstate COVID Vaccine Information Hotline, call 315-464-3979 and select option two.

In addition to the hotline, individuals can also email questions to CovidVaccineInfo@Upstate.edu. Staff will respond to emails within 24 hours.