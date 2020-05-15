Interactive Maps

Upstate Medical University researchers working to find coronavirus treatment options

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we all learn to live with COVID-19, at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, researchers are hard at work to find a way for us to fight off the virus. 

They’re searching for intermediate treatment options that could reduce the number of people becoming critically ill and dying in our community. 

“We continue to work on the convalescent plasma, which we reported on your show in the past, and then we have some other studies which I can’t give you the details yet, but they’re exciting studies, exciting for the region and starting soon. And I think the take-home point of it all is that this is the benefit of having an academic medical center, and academic medical university within the region,” said Dr. Steven Thomas, Division Chief of Infectious Disease at Upstate Medical University.

Upstate is using the drug hydroxychloroquine in three separate trials to find out if it can help patients before they get sick.  

