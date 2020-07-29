Upstate Medical University seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine trial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University is looking for people to participate in a clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The study is part of a national multi-center study to evaluate the safety and performance of a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Some individuals will receive a placebo while others will receive the vaccine. It will be completely random and most of the study team won’t know who has received the placebo and who received the vaccine either.

“Individuals who volunteer for this study will help advance our understanding of whether this vaccine has the potential to protect people and work toward ending the pandemic,” said the Chief of Upstate’s Infectious Disease Division Dr. Stephen Thomas.

To be eligible for the study, you must be in good health, between the ages of 18 to 85, and be able to make a two-year commitment to the study. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 you are not eligible to participate.

Participants are required to provide blood samples for up to two years and be subject to up to 10 visits during that time period. Upstate says the two-year time frame is important for the study to assess the long-term safety and immune response of the vaccine.

During the first two study visits, participants will receive an injection and nasal swab tests for COVID-19. Other visits will include blood samples.

For seven days after the initial visits, participants are required to complete an e-dairy daily for specific reactions.

Participants will be compensated for being part of the study.

If interested, you can call 315-464-9869 or email trials@Upstate.edu for more information.