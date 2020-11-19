Upstate Medical University’s COVID-19 hotline still fielding thousands of calls a month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since it launched in March, Upstate Medical University’s COVID-19 triage hotline has answered more than 26,000 calls. During the first two weeks of November, the hotline has answered over 2,000 calls. In October, the line answered 2,200 total calls.

“Just as cases of COVID-19 increase in our community, we are seeing use of our regional triage COVID hotline and online assessment tools skyrocket,” said Michele Caliva, co-director for the hotline. “When Upstate initiated these tools back in March, our purpose was to help educate the public on COVID and their symptoms and provide them with options for next steps. We’re finding these calls are more urgent around testing today.”

The use of Upstate’s Coronavirus Virtual Assistant is also rising. The online tool can assess your exposure risk and plan the next steps. During the last six days, more than 100 users have used the online tool. The hotline is staffed Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call (315) 464-3979 to talk to a health care professional who can answer your coronavirus questions. Visit https://www.upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/ to use the online tool.