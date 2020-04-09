Upstate nurses heading downstate to help out during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYR-TV) — Nearly two dozen nurses from Upstate University Hospital are heading down to Long Island to serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll be working at Stony Brook University Hospital, which is another SUNY organization.

When their colleagues at Stony Brook reached out for help, these 22 nurses stepped up and volunteered. They’re heading straight to the hardest hit area for COVID-19 in the U.S. and many will be staying there for two weeks or more.

The nurses will be serving in intensive care units with critically ill patients who are on ventilators and in the emergency room.

The CEO of Stony Brook made a phone call to the CEO at Upstate over the weekend, asking for staff to help out as they build a 1,000-bed hospital on the Stony Brook football field. The CEO there has promised to return the favor should we ever need help Upstate.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with the chief nursing officer in charge of those serving on the front lines.

“I think for our nurses and for our healthcare workers in the community, just thank you for everything you’re doing. Thank you for, yeah, running towards this disease and really trying to combat it and help as many patients as possible to recover. And to everybody else in the community, wash your hands, stay inside, and listen to the messages that you’re receiving,” said Nancy Page, Chief Nursing Officer at Upstate University Hospital.

While those nurses leaving Thursday will be helping downstate, there are still more than 3,000 nurses who are serving right here.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with one of the nurses heading down to Stony Brook. Jessica Falgiatano is a mother of four who got the go-ahead from her family to head downstate. She says she knows how bad it is down there, and she wants to do anything she can to help out while things are still manageable where we are in Central New York.

“There is really no doubt in my mind, that if they felt like they couldn’t spare 22 nurses, that they wouldn’t send us. I do know, though, if the roles were reversed, I would really want another facility to be sending help to us. That’s how I keep looking at it,” Falgiatano said.