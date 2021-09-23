Upstate postpones some surgeries, St. Joseph’s consolidates operating rooms as unvaccinated workers lose jobs next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the upcoming deadline Monday for hospital workers to be vaccinated, Upstate University Hospital is postponing some elective surgeries.

A hospital spokesperson says the decision is not necessarily based on the vaccine mandate, but is based on current staff levels.

Data from the State Department of Health show Upstate Medical University with an 88% vaccine participation rate.

In a statement, the spokesperson writes: “Upstate is like many other hospitals across the country—balancing staffing challenges as we see increasing demand for patient care. Our nursing staff in particular has been working around the clock helping patients, and we will support them so they can continue to provide the highest level of care.”

A spokesperson for St. Joseph’s Hospital, which has the lowest vaccine rate in Central New York at 78%, says fewer operating rooms will be open and elective procedures are still scheduled but will be evaluated week-by-week.

The spokesperson writes: “We are not stopping elective surgeries but are reviewing scheduled elective procedures each week and adjusting our capacity based on staffing availability. This is a fluid situation and will be reassessed frequently and further adjustments will be made as needed.”

Crouse Hospital, which has a 90% vaccine rate, doesn’t plan any limits on services at this point.

Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday the Monday deadline is not flexible as the state negotiates with workers’ unions how unvaccinated staff will be dealt with next week.

Full statement from Upstate University Hospital