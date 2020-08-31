Upstate team sent to SUNY Oneonta to help with testing

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical has been called in to help with testing at SUNY Oneonta after a recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Chief of Infectious Disease at SUNY Upstate Dr. Stephen Thomas spoke to NewsChannel 9 on Monday about the outbreak.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
Click here to view COVID-19 guidance on in-person learning from SUNY Upstate Medical University.
