Upstate team sent to SUNY Oneonta to help with testing

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical has been called in to help with testing at SUNY Oneonta after a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Chief of Infectious Disease at SUNY Upstate Dr. Stephen Thomas spoke to NewsChannel 9 on Monday about the outbreak.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

Click here to view COVID-19 guidance on in-person learning from SUNY Upstate Medical University.