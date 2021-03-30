Upstate testing new COVID variant vaccines; looking for volunteers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t received your COVID-19 vaccine yet that makes you eligible for a new study to protect yourself and others even more from the virus. Upstate University Hospital is looking for volunteers to test out variant vaccines.

Only 20 people are needed for the trials. You can be reimbursed for your time and any travel.

Click here to watch Upstate’s Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Stephen Thomas interview with NewsChannel 9 where he discusses the trial.

If you’re interested, call 315-464-9869 or email Trials@Upstate.edu.