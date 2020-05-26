Upstate University bringing drive-thru testing to Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County and Upstate University are teaming up to bring drive-thru coronavirus testing to residents of the county.

The mobile testing unit will be at CiTi BOCES in Mexico on Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

“We are working to schedule more dates in the coming weeks; however, lab capacity is an issue right now with increased testing across the state, so we are waiting to confirm additional testing,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Having this mobile unit available is a great opportunity for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to be tested. We are thankful that Upstate University is able to bring this service to Oswego County.”

The mobile testing unit is Upstate University’s repurposed mammography screening unit.

The drive-thru testing is for coronavirus only, and not to test for the antibodies.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling Upstate University’s Health Care Line at (315) 464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Patients are asked to have their insurance information available when they call.