Upstate University bringing mobile testing unit to SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ramping up testing in Oswego County on Thursday. Upstate University is bringing its mobile testing site to SUNY Oswego’s Romney parking lot on Barnes Drive, just off State Route 104.
Anyone can get a test. You do not have to be showing COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure to schedule an appointment ahead of time. Call (315) 464-2582 and press option zero when prompted.
SUNY Upstate transformed its mammogram van into a COVID-19 testing site to help make testing more accessible for all communities.
