Closings
There are currently 112 active closings. Click for more details.

Upstate University Hospital implementing visitor restrictions

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Upstate University Hospital_2820890604905382722

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital announced on Tuesday that it was enforcing new visitor restrictions, effective immediately.

These new restrictions include:

  • No visitors for adult inpatients, except in special circumstances such as end-of-life care and critically ill patients
  • Surgical and ambulatory patients will be allowed one healthy companion 
  • Only parents/guardians will be permitted to visit pediatric patients 
  • Only at the discretion of the attending physician and/or the administrative supervisor will other visitors be permitted 
  • Visitors experiencing cough, sore throat, fever, or any other flu-like symptoms are not permitted
  • Children under the age of 18 are restricted from visiting
  • Visitors with symptoms will not be permitted to enter the Emergency Department unless they are the only parent, guardian or health care proxy of the patient

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected