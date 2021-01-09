Upstate vaccine trial subject finds out he was given actual vaccine

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those who took part in a trial for Upstate Medical with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were given an option to find out if they were given the actual vaccine or a placebo.
Jeffry Nicoson, 62, took part in the trial and wanted to know. Friday he got his answer.
“I was absolutely convinced I had received the placebo,” he said. “I was floored when they told me I was given the vaccine.”
Nicoson says he was given the shot in June, and other than soreness in his arm, he experienced no symptoms.
The trial last two years and Nicoson will continue to check in with Upstate about his condition. He hopes that his success with the vaccine will lead to others.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills Make me Wanna Hope: Diehard Bills fan reflects on team, feels inspired by team’s success
- Cuomo: ‘It will take 14 weeks’ to vaccinate everyone in groups 1A and 1B
- Second stimulus check: IRS urges people to watch mail for these envelopes
- No longer smiling: Florida man carrying lectern at U.S. Capitol riot arrested
- After no jackpot winner, Mega Millions swells to $600 million
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App