Upstate vaccine trial subject finds out he was given actual vaccine

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those who took part in a trial for Upstate Medical with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were given an option to find out if they were given the actual vaccine or a placebo.

Jeffry Nicoson, 62, took part in the trial and wanted to know. Friday he got his answer.

“I was absolutely convinced I had received the placebo,” he said. “I was floored when they told me I was given the vaccine.”

Nicoson says he was given the shot in June, and other than soreness in his arm, he experienced no symptoms.

The trial last two years and Nicoson will continue to check in with Upstate about his condition. He hopes that his success with the vaccine will lead to others.