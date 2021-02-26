Upstate’s Dr. Thomas talks about Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Johnson & Johnson is on the verge of getting its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A panel will debate the subject and could have an answer as early as Friday night.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is just one dose and doesn’t need cold storage.

An analysis by U.S. regulators says the single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19 infection with 66% efficacy.

Compared to the efficacy rate of 95% or more of the other vaccines available, Infectious Disease Specialist at Upstate Hospital, Dr. Stephen Thomas, says the clinical trials for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were different than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

“Johnson & Johnson looked specifically at moderate to severe disease and that’s the 66% number but the bottom line is, it’s safe. It is highly effective and people, regardless of the three vaccines made available, people should take whichever one is offered to them”, said Dr. Thomas.

