US Attorney warns of COVID-19 scams

Coronavirus


SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in many people, from front line health care workers to the people who are keeping store shelves stocked and vital services going, to those spreading cheer to those stuck home.

But there are also people who see an opportunity to cash in on the fear and uncertainty brought on by a health crisis.

That’s where U.S. Attorney Grant Jaquith comes in.

He and his team of prosecutors at the Northern District for New York here in Syracuse, and US attorney’s around the nation warn of a growing list of scams targeting Americans at a vulnerable time in our nation’s history.

Scammers offer online and on the phone everything from phoney COVID test kits, to fake cures, immunity pills, cleaning services to protect you from infection, robocalls offering personal protective equipment that is never delivered and other calls posing as health officials looking to steal personal information.

Jaquith says to stay vigilant and be skeptical of offers that sound too good to be true. They usually are.

He says refer to trusted sites like the CDC.gov for information about the virus.

If you suspect fraud or are a victim of fraud call the U.S Attorney’s toll free hotline at 866-720-5721.

Jaquith says the Justice Department takes this kind of crime very seriously and will prosecute suspects to the fullest extent of the law.

See his remarks on the link above.

