USNS Comfort will start taking patients with COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — The hospital ship docked in New York City to help deal with hospital overcrowding will start taking patients with COVID-19.
The military announced on Monday night that the USNS Comfort will take on the patients — only filling to half capacity to allow for proper separation — and to ensure the safety of patients and crew.
This comes after a request from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open up for COVID-19 patients.
Prior to Monday, the Comfort had been treating non-coronavirus patients from New York hospitals.
