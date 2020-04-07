USNS Comfort will start taking patients with COVID-19

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — The hospital ship docked in New York City to help deal with hospital overcrowding will start taking patients with COVID-19.

The military announced on Monday night that the USNS Comfort will take on the patients — only filling to half capacity to allow for proper separation — and to ensure the safety of patients and crew.

This comes after a request from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open up for COVID-19 patients.

Prior to Monday, the Comfort had been treating non-coronavirus patients from New York hospitals.