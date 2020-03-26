USPS employee at Taft Road Main Post Office/Processing Center in Clay tests positive for coronavirus

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United States Postal Service confirms to NewsChannel 9 that an employee at the Taft Road Main Post Office/Processing Center has coronavirus.
No further details were made available.
The USPS did send NewsChannel 9 the following statement:
We are very proud of the work our employees play in processing, transporting and delivering mail and packages for the American public.
We continue to follow the recommended guidance and strategies from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments. It is important to note that the CDC, the World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
On the employee front, we are sharing the latest information throughout the organization via video, e-mail, internal newsletters, employee conversations and through our Operations and HR functions – and we will continue to do so. We are encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and additional cleaning of work spaces, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home. We are offering liberal leave and have worked with our postal unions to temporarily expand leave options for our employees.
To help minimize health risks, our protocols include increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in the workplace such as consoles, door knobs, countertops, and work stations. our lobbies, we are reminding employees of these instructions in order to practice social distancing:
• Place floor tape in the queue line (6 feet apart) and at the retail counter positions (3 feet away),
• Place social distancing signage on the outer and inner lobby doors, available in English, Chinese, Spanish and Russian
• Where operationally feasible, utilize every other window station,
• Follow CDC guidelines for prevention.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Storm Team Academy: Why is the sky blue?
- Teen facing DWI charges after fleeing from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies
- USPS employee at Taft Road Main Post Office/Processing Center in Clay tests positive for coronavirus
- TechBytes: 3/26/20
- The List: 3/26/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App