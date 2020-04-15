Utica auto insurance company issuing rebates

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — With social distancing becoming the new normal around the country — people are driving far less — leading some insurance companies to give back to their customers.
Utica National Insurance group is the latest to announce it will be sending 15 percent paybacks to customers for their premiums for April and May.
In a statement, the company said it wants people to stay safe and healthy — meaning sheltering in place and driving less.
The one time payback will appear as a credit on an upcoming billing statement and will be sent as a check to people that paid their balance in full.
