Utica Police: Run Boilermaker course at your own risk

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in its 43-year history, there will be no Boilermaker 15K race held this weekend.

This year’s race, and an alternate date in September, were cancelled because of concerns of safely holding a race that draws tens of thousands of runners, race volunteers, spectators and public safety staff in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those registered for the Boilermaker can run a 15K between September 1 and September 13 on a course of their choosing and submit their time to race officials.

But Utica Police realize there will be some runners who will not be able to stay away from the famed Boilermaker course this Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “There have been repeated mentions of groups of individuals who wish to continue the tradition and run the course this year on July 12th. We recognize and admire the sense of tradition and accomplishment that comes along with being a part of the greatest 15K road race in the country.”

But the department wants runners who will attempt to run the course to know that there will be no road closings, there will be traffic on all streets.

There will also be no support for runners in the form of water stops, porta-potties, or medical aid along the route.

“Since the course is not going to be secure as in previous years, we cannot sanction anyone to run in the roadway, and in fact advise against it. Your run will be at your own risk.”

Utica Police say in the Facebook post the department shares in the disappointment of the runners and looks forward to the agency’s role in a great event in 2021.

