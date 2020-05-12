Utica printing company improves PPE production

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica business is making masks to save their business.
A & P Master Images, a printing and embroidery company, started making personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. This has brought back all 20 of their employees.
They now say they have improved their gear, sourcing material from around the United States.
A & P is now shifting operations a bit and working with the Mohawk Valley Community College to make commencement packages for graduating students.
