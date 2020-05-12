Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Utica printing company improves PPE production

Coronavirus
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica business is making masks to save their business.

A & P Master Images, a printing and embroidery company, started making personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. This has brought back all 20 of their employees.

They now say they have improved their gear, sourcing material from around the United States.

A & P is now shifting operations a bit and working with the Mohawk Valley Community College to make commencement packages for graduating students.

