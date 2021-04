Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse VA Medical Center will offer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots on Sunday and Monday.

The VA will hold drive-up clinics in the parking garage on Irving Avenue. All veterans and their spouses can qualify, even those not currently enrolled in VA healthcare.

Appointments and veteran status are required.

If you’re interested in an appointment call (315) 425-4488. The phone line is open seven days a week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.