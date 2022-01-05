Vaccinated SCSD staff who test positive can return after 5-day isolation; STA weighs in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vaccinated staff in the Syracuse City School District who test positive can now return to work in five days instead of ten if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“I think in general it’s a good option because you do have some people who fall into the category of they really aren’t having any symptoms, they feel fine and they are ready and willing to come back to work,” said Syracuse Teachers Association President Nicole Capsello.

The district adopting the New York State’s guidance. When the vaccinated employee returns to work they must:

Not have a fever for at least 72 hours

Have resolution of symptoms

Not have a runny nose

Have no more than minimal, non-productive cough

Wear correctly higher Level mask such as a KN95

Capsello said there is some confusion with the guidance from the health department.

It’s mild symptoms, mild cough, slight runny nose,” Capsello added, “People are now left to their own accord to have to make that decision. When there’s pressure on you to, you’re an essential worker, you need to be here, the buildings must be kept open. I do fear we’re going to have people returning before they should.”

Capsello said staff are told to remain home if they still aren’t feeling well. She said the district has been making masks available and in the process of buying KN95 masks.

“As with everthing in the supply chain right now, you to get them. So they will make those available when they get them,” Capsello said.

To help, she asked families to keep students home when they are sick or exposed to ensure the classroom remains a safe place to learn and work.