Vaccine appointments available around the region

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Starting Wednesday, more New Yorkers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The list will now include government employees, nonprofit workers, and essential building service workers.

The waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine is showing promise for those who are eligible and want it. In Madison County, vaccine doses were initially just for neighbors, but this week spots were opened up to all eligible New Yorkers.

Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone said, “We were looking at the numbers, we still had, we were doing 400 a day for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we had about 300, maybe 280 one of the days so we decided now is a good time to open it to the region.”

Even with opening up to everyone in the region, there are still spots available.

“Now we’re getting to the point where there are people that want it, but they’re not eligible. So they’re just waiting patiently for their turn,” Scimone added. “So, I think the big message that I have for the state and we’ve talked to the state about this already is increase the eligibility now.”

Onondaga County is partnering with Victory Temple Fellowship Church in Syracuse for a vaccine clinic Thursday, March 18th from 9 a.m. to noon.

Bishop H. Bernard Alex, the church’s pastor, said, “Dr. Gupta and the county is really trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially in the urban setting and especially the community I serve, really trying to get them in.”

Vaccines by appointment only:

150 shots available

Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to noon

817 East Willow Street

Syracuse, New York 13203

Call the answering service and leave a message with your name, date of birth, and contact information and someone will call you back.

People 60 years old and older or those with underlying health issues are eligible according to New York State guidelines

(315) 474-4213

Madison County Health Department vaccine clinics open this week

Here is the link to sign up: https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

SUNY Morrisville – Hamilton Hall

80 Eaton Street

Parking is available in lot H

Morrisville, NY 13408

Cortland County & Kinney Drugs partner to provide vaccine clinic

The clinic will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday, March 28th at the Homer High School.

This clinic will be specifically for individuals who are 60 or older and have not been able to access their first dose

of COVID vaccine.

Seniors interested in registering for this event must call (607) 756-3415 between 8:30 a.m.to 4p.m. by March 16, 2021.

There are no geographic restrictions

There are also appointments available for New York State-operated sites including the Fairgrounds and SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/