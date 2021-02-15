Vaccine appointments hard to come by as more New Yorkers are eligible

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 10 million New Yorkers are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now that the state has opened it up to people with underlying health conditions. Sign-ups for this group started Sunday at state-run sites. As of noon on Monday, there were still vaccine appointments available at the New York State Fairgrounds and SUNY Poly in Utica, but due to high volume, some viewers tell NewsChannel 9 that appointments were hard to get.

Some people lucky enough to grab a spot were able to make an appointment as soon as Monday. New appointments will be made available on a rolling basis.

Monday is also the day county health departments can begin their sign-up process. The Onondaga County Executive’s Office says they will start vaccinating this week. They’re waiting to hear from the state on how many doses they’ll get for the week. Once they know, appointments will open up.