Vaccine eligibility expands to everyone over 16 on Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Beginning Tuesday, anyone ages 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Parents are now going through the process of getting appointments for their kids.

Elizabeth Bort of Liverpool is a teacher who already went through the vaccine process, so she says it wasn’t a difficult decision to sign-up her 16-year-old for an appointment.

“It was an easy decision for me. Throughout this whole thing we have been encouraging people to get the vaccine,” Bort said. “My sisters and I are like all those people you see on the news who help people get appointments in the last few months. So, to be able to get it for my own child now is the most exciting I think.”

Anyone under 18 must be joined by a parent or guardian to receive a COVID vaccine. Those who are 16 or 17 will be only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine for now because it’s the only one authorized for those age groups.

