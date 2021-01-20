Vaccine update from Cayuga Co. Director of Public Health

(WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County’s Director of Public Health Kathleen Cuddy joined NewsChannel 9 Tuesday to discuss the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Across the state, counties found their vaccine allotments slashed. Cayuga County had received 2,400 doses the first week and saw their doses drop to just 200 doses for this week. Cuddy says those vaccines will be gone in a matter of hours as they continue to prioritize those in phase 1A and 1B.

Appointments for Cayuga County’s vaccine clinics become available when the county knows how many doses it is receiving. “Because of the experiences of other counties we’ll only schedule clinics when we have doses in hand,” said Cuddy.

Because of the demand and limited supply, appointments fill quickly. “Patience is really what we need.” Cuddy acknowledged the challenges an older population faces when trying to apply online. “I think health equity is exemplified here. We have equity issues with our older population, with our locations, and with our economics,” she said. “We are working hard to try and address these needs in the best manner we know how. In our county, we have pretty good outreach with partners in senior centers, the office for the aging, and others where we work to meet these needs.” But Cuddy says the best way to get an appointment is still by checking the county’s website for updates. The website is being revamped and updated.

Cuddy said residents still need to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. “This is still a virus which is making people very sick. We may see our percentage go down but the illness is increasing. We have a high hospitalization rate within our county. We have over 400 in isolation. Keep your distance. Wear your face cover. Wash your hands,” she urged.