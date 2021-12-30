Village of Fayetteville distributes first batch of COVID test kits in less than 30 minutes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, Onondaga County started its distribution of thousands of at-home COVID tests and KN-95 masks to local towns and villages.

The village of Fayetteville was one of the first municipalities to give out its supply of tests and masks to residents on Wednesday morning.

Cars were lined up on every street near the giveaway at the Fayetteville Fire Department. Traffic was backed up in every direction.

Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson tells NewsChannel 9 the giveaway was scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., but because of the roads full of traffic, volunteers were forced to begin distributing 45 minutes early.

Some residents looking to get their hands on those test kits and masks were in line before the sun even came up.

6:30 this morning we had people in line, so that shows you that people are really having a hard time getting these kits. The only way to find this disease is to test. That’s why I think this is important to do that. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we were one of the first communities to say ‘yes let’s get this going.’ Mayor Mark Olson, Village of Fayetteville

Fayetteville was given 75 COVID test kits from Onondaga County based on population but because the village is located in the Town of Manlius, the town gave Fayetteville an additional 270 test kits.

All 345 at-home COVID test kits were gone in less than 30 minutes. Each car received up to five KN-95 masks, with a total of 6,000 being distributed.

“We’ve shown that there’s a need and there’s a way to get these out,” Mayor Olson said. “I’m going to go back and work with the County Executive’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management, along with my fellow mayors and town supervisors to get these kits out as fast as possible because people want them.”

It’s unclear when the next distribution for the Village of Fayetteville will be, as it depends on when Onondaga County will receive its next supply of test kits and masks.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he expects to have the second supply from the state in-hand by the end of this week.

Mayor Olson said to help with the traffic, he reached out to the Immaculate Conception church in the village to potentially host the next test and mask giveaway in hopes of easing the burden on residents and drivers.