Walgreens, CVS Pharmacies to begin offering vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Major pharmacy chains are rolling out their vaccination program this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

One million doses will be delivered to 6,500 locations across the nation.

Walgreens will begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday, prioritizing healthcare workers, those over 65, and those with pre-existing conditions.

But, the rollout will be slow — starting in just 15 states.

CVS said they will begin scheduling appointments on Thursday, with shots going into arms as early as Friday.