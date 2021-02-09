Walgreens, CVS Pharmacies to begin offering vaccine appointments

(WSYR-TV) — Major pharmacy chains are rolling out their vaccination program this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
One million doses will be delivered to 6,500 locations across the nation.
Walgreens will begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday, prioritizing healthcare workers, those over 65, and those with pre-existing conditions.
But, the rollout will be slow — starting in just 15 states.
CVS said they will begin scheduling appointments on Thursday, with shots going into arms as early as Friday.
