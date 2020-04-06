Walgreens providing face covers for store, distribution center employees

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Walgreens is now providing face covers for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect them from the coronavirus.

Company officials said it is also testing employees for a fever. And, like other businesses, Walgreens is installing plexiglass shields to separate cashiers from customers.

Walgreens has also changed store hours to allow extra time for deep cleanings.