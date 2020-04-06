Walgreens providing face covers for store, distribution center employees

(WSYR-TV) — Walgreens is now providing face covers for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect them from the coronavirus.
Company officials said it is also testing employees for a fever. And, like other businesses, Walgreens is installing plexiglass shields to separate cashiers from customers.
Walgreens has also changed store hours to allow extra time for deep cleanings.
