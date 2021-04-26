Walk-ins welcome at Oneida County’s COVID vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is hosting two Moderna vaccine clinics this week and the health department is encouraging anyone eligible to get the shot, even if they don’t have an appointment.

On Tuesday, the Oneida County Health Department is hosting a clinic at the county’s Social Services building in Rome on West Dominic Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second clinic of this week is happening on Wednesday at the Oneida County Health Department located at 406 Elizabeth Street in Utica from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’d like to secure an appointment, visit OCgov.net/Health.

Oneida County is also offering to bring vaccines directly to businesses or organizations if there is 10 or more people. To book a vaccine clinic at your business or organization, call Oneida County’s COVID Hotline at 315-798-5431.