Walk-ins welcome but appointments preferred at Onondaga County COVID clinics

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State-run clinics are now accepting walk-ins for COVID vaccines. A step, the governor says, eliminates one of the barriers preventing people from getting the shot. Clinics run by counties have the option to follow suit, but not every health department is allowing it.

Onondaga County says it will allow walk-ins at its clinic located at the Oncenter in Syracuse but would prefer people make an appointment. County Executive Ryan McMahon says Onondaga County will not turn away walk-ins but there’s a lot of paperwork to fill out and those with an appointment will be served first, which may make wait times an hour or longer.

Onondaga County says it is also working on new incentives for people who still have not gotten a COVID vaccine to encourage them to get their shot.

It is also resuming its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Fabius Community Center. County officials say the one-shot dose is critical to prevent missed appointments and target zip codes with lower participation rates.

OTHER COUNTY CLINICS

Cayuga County has not made its plans for the next clinic available yet. Residents can check back on the Cayuga County Health Department’s website for details.

Chenango County is not allowing walk-ins at this time. Its next clinic is scheduled for May 6 at the McDonough Fire Department. Click here to make an appointment.

Cortland County is hosting a vaccine clinic on May 5. Appointments are needed. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

Madison County has announced clinics for the month of May. As of now, they are by appointment only. Click here for details.

Oneida County has several clinics around the county scheduled with some allowing walk-in appointments. Click here for details.

Oswego County has a few “mini-clinics” scheduled that will require appointments. Click here for details and to schedule an appointment.

Tompkins County hosted a clinic on Thursday that allowed walk-ins. The health department’s next clinic has yet to be announced. Click here for updates or to sign up for its vaccine registry to be alerted when more vaccine is available.

Wayne County is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday, May 1. Appointments are needed. Click here to register.