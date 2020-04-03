Effective Saturday: Walmart to limit number of shoppers in store

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is making some changes to their shopping processes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed in the store. According to a release, stores will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet. This comes out to roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To do so, associates will have a queue at a single-entry door, which will normally be the Grocery entrance, and count customers as they come in the store.

While waiting to enter the store, customers will be reminded of the importance of social distancing.

Once a store has reached the allowed capacity, customers will be admitted on a “one-out-one-in” basis. This means that as one person goes out, another person can go in.

There will also be changes inside of the stores. They will now have one-way aisles and will mark those aisles with floor markers. Associates will also be on hand to guide customers in the right direction.

Walmart will also continue to put signs up throughout their stores about the importance of social distancing.