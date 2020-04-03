Live Now
Daily White House COVID-19 briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Effective Saturday: Walmart to limit number of shoppers in store

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart is making some changes to their shopping processes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Saturday, Walmart will limit the number of customers allowed in the store. According to a release, stores will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet. This comes out to roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To do so, associates will have a queue at a single-entry door, which will normally be the Grocery entrance, and count customers as they come in the store.

While waiting to enter the store, customers will be reminded of the importance of social distancing.

Once a store has reached the allowed capacity, customers will be admitted on a “one-out-one-in” basis. This means that as one person goes out, another person can go in.

There will also be changes inside of the stores. They will now have one-way aisles and will mark those aisles with floor markers. Associates will also be on hand to guide customers in the right direction.

Walmart will also continue to put signs up throughout their stores about the importance of social distancing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected